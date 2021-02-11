U.S. sanctions Myanmar army officials over coup, repeats call to relinquish power

The United State on Thursday imposed sanctions on 10 current and former Myanmar military officials, punishing them over the Feb. 1 coup in the country, and repeated a call for the army to relinquish power.

"Today’s sanctions need not be permanent. Burma’s military should immediately restore power to the democratically elected government, end the state of emergency, release all those unjustly detained, and ensure peaceful protesters are not met with violence," a White House statement said.

