U.S. sanctions Myanmar army officials over coup, repeats call to relinquish power

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-02-2021 23:39 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 23:39 IST
The United State on Thursday imposed sanctions on 10 current and former Myanmar military officials, punishing them over the Feb. 1 coup in the country, and repeated a call for the army to relinquish power.

"Today’s sanctions need not be permanent. Burma’s military should immediately restore power to the democratically elected government, end the state of emergency, release all those unjustly detained, and ensure peaceful protesters are not met with violence," a White House statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

