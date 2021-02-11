Duration of call between Biden and Xi a 'very positive message' -Global Times editor
The editor-in-chief of the Chinese Communist Party-backed tabloid the Global Times said on Thursday the two hour long call between U.S. President Joe Biden and China's Xi Jinping was "a very positive message" and showed "in-depth communication".Reuters | Updated: 11-02-2021 23:48 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 23:48 IST
The editor-in-chief of the Chinese Communist Party-backed tabloid the Global Times said on Thursday the two hour long call between U.S. President Joe Biden and China's Xi Jinping was "a very positive message" and showed "in-depth communication". "This is a very positive message. The talk time means it is far more than a courtesy. The two leaders were familiar with each other in the past, and they obviously had in-depth communication this time. The occurrence of this communication is constructive", Hu Xijin said in a tweet.
Biden said earlier that he spoke to the Chinese president for two hours on Wednesday night.
