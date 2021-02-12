Saudi-led coalition thwarted two drones and a ballistic missile launched by Yemen's Houthis -state media

Saudi-led coalition thwarted two drones and a ballistic missile launched by Yemen's Houthis -state mediaReuters | Sana'a | Updated: 12-02-2021 02:03 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 01:48 IST
The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen said on Thursday it had thwarted and destroyed a ballistic missile that Yemen's Houthis launched towards Khamis Mushait in Saudi Arabia and an explosives-laden drone that was launched towards the kingdom's southern region, state media reported.
The coalition spokesman also said early on Thursday that the coalition had thwarted an explosives-laden drone launched by the Iran-aligned Houthis towards the same city.
