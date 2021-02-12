Left Menu

U.S. Justice Department seeks to delay appeals on WeChat, TikTok restrictions

Reuters | Updated: 12-02-2021 02:05 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 02:05 IST
U.S. Justice Department seeks to delay appeals on WeChat, TikTok restrictions

The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday asked a federal appeals court to pause a government appeal of a lower court ruling blocking restrictions that the Trump administration had imposed on Tencent's messaging app WeChat.

The government filed similar requests on Wednesday asking two federal appeals courts to hold off on appeals seeking to overturn rulings that had barred government restrictions on the popular Chinese-owned video-sharing app TikTok. The administration of former President Donald Trump had attempted to block new users from downloading the apps and ban other technical transactions that TikTok and WeChat both said would effectively the apps' use in the United States.

Three federal judges in separate rulings blocked the U.S. Commerce Department orders issued in August that sought to prevent new TikTok and WeChat downloads and bar other transactions. The Justice Department said on Thursday it "plans to conduct an evaluation of the underlying record justifying those prohibitions" to determine whether they are warranted by the national security threat Trump described.

WeChat has an average of 19 million daily active users in the United States. It is popular among Chinese students, Americans living in China and some Americans who have personal or business relationships in China. A group of WeChat users sued to block the ban in August, which it said would have resulted in an "unprecedented shutdown of a major platform for communications relied on by millions of people in the United States."

Late Wednesday, the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court Of Appeals agreed to cancel oral arguments previously set for Thursday in one of the government's TikTok appeals. Reuters on Wednesday, citing two people briefed on the matter, reported that the plan unveiled in September for U.S. investors, including Oracle Corp and Walmart Inc , to buy a majority stake in TikTok's American operations could face months of additional reviews, as the new Biden administration conducts a wide-ranging review of China policy.

The Trump administration had contended that WeChat and TikTok pose national security concerns as the personal data of U.S. users could be obtained by China’s government. TikTok, which has over 100 million users in the United States, has denied the allegation as has WeChat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

Betting on Biden? Reddit fuels fresh surge in cannabis stocks

María Grever – Google honors famous Mexican singer, songwriter with doodle

Oil giant Shell accelerates 2050 carbon reduction targets

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UAE sheikh's investment in Israeli soccer club put on hold

Plans for an Emirati sheikh to purchase a 50 ownership stake in Israels famed and controversial Beitar Jerusalem soccer club have been put on hold, the team said Thursday, following reports questioning the sheikhs finances.The purchase was ...

BBC World News barred from airing in China

British television channel BBC World News was barred on Friday from airing in China, a week after Britains media regulator revoked Chinese state televisions licence to broadcast in the United Kingdom.Chinas National Radio and Television Adm...

Disney posts smaller-than-expected drop in quarterly revenue

Walt Disney Co reported a smaller-than-expected drop in first-quarter revenue on Thursday, as its fast-growing streaming business helped offset some impact from the COVID-19 pandemic on its theme park and movie studio businesses.Shares of t...

Disney posts smaller-than-expected drop in quarterly revenue

Walt Disney Co reported a smaller-than-expected drop in first-quarter revenue on Thursday, as its fast-growing streaming business helped offset some impact from the COVID-19 pandemic on its theme park and movie studio businesses.Overall rev...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021