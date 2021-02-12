Budget Session: Rajya Sabha sitting for Feb 13 cancelled

The sitting in Rajya Sabha has been cancelled for Saturday, an official order from the Rajya Sabha secretariat stated. "Members are informed that as announced in the House today (11.02.2021), the sitting of the Rajya Sabha fixed for Saturday, the 13th February 2021 has been cancelled. Accordingly, there will be no sitting of the House on that day," the order dated February 11 said.

The Budget Session began on January 29 with an address by President Ram Nath Kovind to the joint sitting of two houses of Parliament. The first part of the session was scheduled to continue till February 15, however, it was later rescheduled to end on February 13.

The second part of the session will be held from March 8 to April 8. Members of Parliament were requested to undergo an RT-PCR test against COVID-19 before the start of the Budget session. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)