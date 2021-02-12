Left Menu

Budget Session: Rajya Sabha sitting for Feb 13 cancelled

The sitting in Rajya Sabha has been cancelled for Saturday, an official order from the Rajya Sabha secretariat stated.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2021 08:43 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 08:43 IST
Budget Session: Rajya Sabha sitting for Feb 13 cancelled
Indian Parliament. Image Credit: ANI

The sitting in Rajya Sabha has been cancelled for Saturday, an official order from the Rajya Sabha secretariat stated. "Members are informed that as announced in the House today (11.02.2021), the sitting of the Rajya Sabha fixed for Saturday, the 13th February 2021 has been cancelled. Accordingly, there will be no sitting of the House on that day," the order dated February 11 said.

The Budget Session began on January 29 with an address by President Ram Nath Kovind to the joint sitting of two houses of Parliament. The first part of the session was scheduled to continue till February 15, however, it was later rescheduled to end on February 13.

The second part of the session will be held from March 8 to April 8. Members of Parliament were requested to undergo an RT-PCR test against COVID-19 before the start of the Budget session. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot to have more sense of humor including several monsters

Betting on Biden? Reddit fuels fresh surge in cannabis stocks

María Grever – Google honors famous Mexican singer, songwriter with doodle

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Drafting of law to curb stone-pelting in final stages, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Asserting that it is raj dharma to take action against criminals, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday said that the law is being drafted to take action against stone-pelters. It is raj dharma to take action again...

Myanmar committee to take action against police officer who used live ammunition during anti-coup protests

The Committee Representing Pyidaungsu Hluttaw CRPH have announced that they will take action against the police officer who fired live ammunition during protests against the military of Myanmar on Tuesday, which seriously injured a 19-year-...

Biden rescinds Trump's emergency order on US-Mexico border wall

US President Joe Biden on Thursday local time rescinded the emergency order used by former President Donald Trump to justify the construction of the US-Mexico border wall, announced the White House. I have determined that the declaration of...

BRIEF-Radio Television Hong Kong Will Not Broadcast BBC World News Starting From Friday 11.00 P.M - CGTN Citing FTHK

Feb 11 Reuters - RADIO TELEVISION HONG KONG WILL NOT BROADCAST BBC WORLD NEWS STARTING FROM FRIDAY 11.00 P.M - CGTN CITING FTHK Source httpsbit.ly3acgUXo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021