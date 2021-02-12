Left Menu

CM Pramod Sawant consults industry stakeholders for Goa Budget

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday met industry stakeholders for the upcoming state Budget 2021-22.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 12-02-2021 08:46 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 08:46 IST
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant holding meeting with industry representatives ahead of state's budget. . Image Credit: ANI

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday met industry stakeholders for the upcoming state Budget 2021-22. Representatives of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI), Goa State Industries Association (GSIA) and Small hoteliers association were among the industry stakeholders who met Sawant and presented their demands to be considered in the forthcoming State Budget 2021-22, according to a Chief Minister's Office (CMO) release.

After hearing the grievances of the three associations, Sawant assured to consider them in the forthcoming Budget. Speaking to reporters, post-meeting, the Chief Minister said that all three organizations had different demands ranging from taxes to ease of doing business.

"I have heard their demands and assured them that whatever is possible will be considered. I found most of the demands were justifiable and could be considered," he said. Elaborating further, Sawant said CREDAI representatives spoke about the increase in Infrastructure Tax, Stamp duty and Sanad Conversions charges.

"CREDAI has have asked for relaxations of about 50 per cent. I will consult the concerned department and decide," he said. Regarding GSIA, Sawant informed their demands were on Ease of Doing Business and Infrastructure Development in Industrial areas.

"I have assured to resolve it after consulting the Department of Industries and GSIDC," he said. The chief minister said that the Small hoteliers have spoken on issues related to Excise, Municipal Tax and FDI.

"The associations have also demanded that the migrant labourers be given a common health card as it will ease the process. We already have a Migrant Labour Cell and can resolve this issue," he stated. The dates for holding the Budget session of the state legislature is yet to be announced. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

