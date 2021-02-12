Left Menu

Left Front calls for 12-hour bandh in West Bengal today

The Left Front has called for 12-hour bandh in West Bengal today after its workers were allegedly beaten up during a march to Nabanna in Kolkata on Thursday.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 12-02-2021 08:57 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 08:57 IST
A deserted road in Siliguri on Saturday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Left Front has called for 12-hour bandh in West Bengal today after its workers were allegedly beaten up during a march to Nabanna in Kolkata on Thursday. According to sources, the Left parties will also take out a rally at 10 am today.

The streets of Siliguri remained deserted today in support of the bandh called by the Left Front. The bandh, however, did not affect the public transport in the state. "The Left Front has called for 12 hours bandh in West Bengal on Friday from to protest over the incident where left party workers were beaten up and water cannons were used against them by Police during a march to Nabanna in Kolkata," said Left Front Chairman Biman Bose on Thursday.

The bandh will remain effective from 6 am in the morning to 6 pm in the evening, he added. Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress (TMC)-led West Bengal Government mandated the presence of all employees of the State Government at their offices on Friday.

"All-State Government offices, including those provided with Grants-in-aid by State Government, shall remain open and all employees shall report for duty. No casual leave for absence or any leave shall be granted to any employee nor shall there be any exemption on the ground of shift allocation," read a circular. (ANI)

