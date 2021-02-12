Left Menu

PM Modi has given away Indian territory to China, alleges Rahul Gandhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given away Indian Indian territory to China, alleged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday and said that the Prime Minister and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh would have to answer for this.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2021 09:45 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 09:45 IST
PM Modi has given away Indian territory to China, alleges Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at a press conference in Delhi. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given away Indian Indian territory to China, alleged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday and said that the Prime Minister and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh would have to answer for this. "The Indian position at the beginning of the situation in Eastern Ladakh was status quo-ante on April 2020. Now sheepishly, the Defence Minister makes a statement and we find that Indian troops are now going to be stationed at Finger 3. Finger 4 is our territory. That is where our post used to be. Why has the Prime Minister given up Indian territory to the Chinese?" he said at a press conference here.

"After our troops worked hard and captured the Kailash ranges, why have they been asked to move back? What has India got in return for this? The more important strategic area - Depsang plains, why have the Chinese not moved back? Why have they not withdrawn from Gogra and Hot Springs? Narendra Modi has given away Indian territory to China and has bowed his head before them," he alleged. The Congress leader further called PM Modi a 'coward' who cannot stand up to the Chinese.

"The Prime Minister is a coward who cannot stand up to the Chinese. He is spitting on the sacrifice of our army. He is betraying the sacrifice of our army. Nobody in India should be allowed to do it. It is the responsibility of the Prime Minister to protect the territory of this country. How he does it is his problem, not mine," he said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had on Thursday informed the Parliament that India would not allow an inch of our territory to be taken by anyone.

"India's strategy and approach during disengagement talks with China is based on directions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that we will not allow an inch of our territory to be taken by anyone. It is a result of our firm resolve that we have reached the situation of an agreement," he had said. The two countries have been engaged in a stand-off along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) since April-May last year. While China began amassing massive military strength along the LAC, India responded with a befitting build-up. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot to have more sense of humor including several monsters

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

Betting on Biden? Reddit fuels fresh surge in cannabis stocks

María Grever – Google honors famous Mexican singer, songwriter with doodle

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Cartoon dog pitches COVID vaccines to sceptical Japanese publicAs Japan gears up for a COVID-19 vaccination drive, a cheerful cartoon dog chatbot is doing its bit to reassure a notorious...

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. UAEs Hope Probe enters orbit in first Arab Mars missionThe United Arab Emirates first mission to Mars reached the red planet and entered orbit on Tuesday after a seven-month, 494 millio...

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Britains Prince Charles and wife Camilla have first COVID shotsBritains heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles and his wife Camilla have had their first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, his offic...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Dodgers, Walker Buehler avoid arbitration with 2-year, 8M dealThe Los Angeles Dodgers and pitcher Walker Buehler avoided arbitration by agreeing to a two-year, 8 million deal plus incent...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021