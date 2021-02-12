Left Menu

Badly mutilated bodies found in a sugarcane field

Badly mutilated bodies of a man and a married woman were recovered from a sugarcane field in Jhabreda area of Haridwar district on Friday. The married woman from Molna village and a man of the same village but from a different community had been missing since January 24.

PTI | Haridwar | Updated: 12-02-2021 18:39 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 18:39 IST
Badly mutilated bodies found in a sugarcane field

Badly mutilated bodies of a man and a married woman were recovered from a sugarcane field in Jhabreda area of Haridwar district on Friday. The condition of the bodies indicates that the two were killed with a sharp-edged weapon, police said. The married woman from Molna village and a man of the same village but from a different community had been missing since January 24. The woman had been married off four months ago but she had returned from her in-laws' place to her parents. As the murdered duo belonged to different communities, a heavy deployment of the police force has been made in the area, an official said.

