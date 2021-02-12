Left Menu

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 12-02-2021 19:08 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 19:08 IST
Scouts and Guides contributed significantly in Rajasthan during coronavirus period: Governor

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Friday said the Scouts and Guides in the state should work with inspiration for the organisation to make a distinguished mark on the international stage.

He said the Rajasthan State India Scouts and Guides is doing well to instill a sense of service and dedication in boys and girls to make them well-informed and able to meet the challenges of future life.

Governor Mishra was addressing the state-level review meeting of Rajasthan State Bharat Scouts and Guides from Raj Bhawan here on Friday as the chief patron of the organisation.

He said that whether it is during times of peace or a disaster, Scouts and Guides reach out to give their support for immediate service when needed. He said that the Scouts and Guides have contributed significantly in relief work in the state even during the coronavirus period.

He called for the organisation to work towards saving cultural traditions and folk arts while maintaining this belief in the common man.

Mishra expressed happiness that the organisation had done outstanding work in activities related to drug de-addiction, senior citizens and differently-abled welfare, road safety, water independence, environmental protection, clean India and healthy India programmes.

Giving information about the history, progress and year-long activities of the organisation, State Chief Commissioner J C Mohanty said more than 11.65 lakh Scout and Guides were selflessly associated with the organisation.

