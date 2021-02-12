Left Menu

J-K all women's cricket team visits NDA in Pune to promote sports

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 12-02-2021 20:20 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 20:16 IST
Rear Admiral Atul Anand, VSM, Deputy Commandant and Chief Instructor of NDA with Rubia Syed and team member.. Image Credit: ANI

A team of 14 players of All Women's Cricket Team from Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag on Friday visited the National Defence Academy (NDA) in Pune to promote sports and enhance interaction between populace from remote areas and rest of the country. The initiative was taken by Pune-based ASEEM Foundation and Indian Army, under 'Operation Sadbhavana.'

As part of their visit to Pune, the team spent a day at NDA where they were provided an overview of various activities in the Army, Navy and Air Force training teams as well as at the joint training team, according to an official release. They also visited the famous Cadets' Mess of NDA which can serve upto 2,000 cadets and saw a documentary film on the brief history of NDA in Habibullah Hall.

Rear Admiral Atul Anand, VSM, Deputy Commandant and Chief Instructor of NDA interacted with Rubia Syed (Captain) and other members of Anantnag XI team and motivated them to strive for excellence in all their future endeavours. (ANI)

