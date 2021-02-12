Case against comedian: Two co-accused get interim bail

The Madhya Pradesh High Court onFriday granted interim bail to two men accused of organising acomedy show in Indore, during which stand-up comedian MunawarFaruqui allegedly insulted Hindu deities.

Faruqui, who was arrested on January 1 and was in jailsince January 2, was set free on bail last week.

A single bench of the high court comprising JusticeRohit Arya granted bail to the two co-accused Prakhar Vyas andAdwin Anthony.

In two separate orders that ran identical, JusticeArya observed, ''The applicant is held entitled for temporarybail maintaining parity in light of the order of February 5passed by the Supreme Court (granting bail to Faruqui).'' ''Accordingly, applicant is hereby enlarged ontemporary bail on the conditions to the satisfaction of thetrial court, with further condition that applicant shall notindulge himself in any such activity subversive to publicorder,'' the order stated.

Comedian Faruqui and five others involved inorganising the show in Indore were arrested following acomplaint by Eklavya Singh Gaud, son of local BJP MLA MaliniLaxman Singh Gaud.

The MLA's son had alleged that objectionable commentswere made about Hindu deities and Union Home Minister AmitShah during the show held on January 1.

