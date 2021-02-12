Guj: Two die, one goes missing after silos fall at factory

Two persons were killed, while onewoman labourer is missing after six to seven silos containingceramic clay fell on them at a tile manufacturing unit inMorbi district of Gujarat, an official said on Friday.

The accident took place at a tile factory in Rangpurvillage on Thursday evening, sub-division magistrate D N Zalasaid.

The bodies of two men, including the factory owner'sbusiness partner, were pulled out from the debris on Fridayafternoon, the official said.

The deceased have been identified as business partnerSanjay Sanandiya and lab technician Arvind Gami, while rescueoperations are underway to find a missing woman labourer, hesaid.

''Each of the silos contains around 60 tonnes of clayused for manufacturing tiles. Due to some unknown reasons,around six to seven of them suddenly fell on Thursday evening,trapping the three victims under debris of clay and steel,''Zala said.

