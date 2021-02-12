U.N says it is 'essential' that aid work continue in Myanmar after military coup

The United Nations said on Friday it was essential that lifesaving humanitarian assistance continue to be delivered in Myanmar, after the military seized power in a coup that has sparked mass protests across the country. "The UN and its partners have, for many years, been responding to humanitarian needs caused by conflict and natural disasters in Myanmar," said Ola Almgren, the U.N. Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator in Myanmar.

"It is our absolute intention to continue this work also under the current circumstances." (Writing by Poppy Elena McPherson Editing by Frances Kerry)

