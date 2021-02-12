U.N. rights body unanimously adopts Myanmar resolution

U.N. rights body unanimously adopts Myanmar resolutionReuters | Geneva | Updated: 12-02-2021 21:25 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 21:25 IST
The top United Nations human rights body called on Myanmar on Friday to release Aung San Suu Kyi and other officials and to refrain from using violence on people protesting against the military coup.
The 47-member Geneva forum adopted a resolution brought by Britain and the European Union (EU) unanimously without a vote, although Russia and China said afterwards that they "disassociated" themselves from the consensus.
Myanmar's envoy said before the vote that the resolution was "not acceptable".
