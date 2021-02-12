Left Menu

COVID-19: Germany to continue deployment of military docs, nurses in Portugal for 6 more weeks

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 12-02-2021 21:27 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 21:27 IST
COVID-19: Germany to continue deployment of military docs, nurses in Portugal for 6 more weeks

Germany's Defense Ministry says it's extending by six weeks the deployment of military doctors, nurses and other personnel to help Portugal with its spike in coronavirus cases.

The ministry says after discussions with Portuguese authorities, German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer agreed to keep personal there into April.

An initial team of eight military doctors and 18 nurses and hygiene specialists arrived in Lisbon on February 3 for a three-week deployment to help at overburdened hospitals. Kramp-Karrenbauer says she was “convinced that particularly at this time European solidarity is indispensable.”

