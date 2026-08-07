Tate Brothers Fight Extradition Amidst Legal Storm

Lawyers representing Andrew and Tristan Tate, prominent social media influencers, urged a U.S. judge on Friday to release them from a Miami jail as they face extradition to the UK on charges of rape, assault, and facilitating trafficking. Their high-profile status, they argue, makes evasion impractical.

In a court filing, the brothers' legal team highlighted their significant public visibility, suggesting that it would be nearly impossible for them to escape unnoticed. They proposed conditional bail, including passport surrender and electronic monitoring, as an alternative to detention.

The Tate brothers, who hold dual U.S. and British citizenship, have denied any wrongdoing. While awaiting a decision from U.S. Magistrate Judge Lauren Louis, they remain in custody as British prosecutors push for their extradition by mid-September.