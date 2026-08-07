Hungary Poised for Presidential Decision
Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar announced that the ruling Tisza party would decide on its presidential nominee by Saturday, with the parliamentary election set for August 11. Three potential candidates will be proposed as part of a plan to dismantle Viktor Orban's political influence.
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Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar has announced that the ruling Tisza party will determine its presidential nominee by Saturday. The parliamentary election for the president will occur on August 11.
Magyar indicated that the Tisza party's leadership will put forward three potential candidates for the presidency.
This election is a crucial step in Magyar's strategy to dismantle former premier Viktor Orban’s power strongholds.
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