Italy-Spain Showdown Over Migration Sparks EU Tension

Spain has issued a stern warning to Italy, threatening reciprocal actions if Rome does not rescind its border controls imposed on Spanish travelers by Sunday. Previously, Italy had heightened measures following a large influx of migrants into Spain's Ceuta enclave, a move Spain characterized as unjustifiable and discriminatory.

In the latest diplomatic spat, Spain lambasted Italy’s decision to suspend Schengen arrangements as lacking basis. With migrants returning to Morocco, Spain argues that Italy’s move is driven by spurious claims. The encroachment comes amidst heightened tensions between Italy's Giorgia Meloni and Spain's Pedro Sanchez.

This clash over migration strategy reflects a broader European divide. As Italy records a high number of irregular crossings, tensions mount between Meloni's staunch stance on immigration and Sanchez's liberal approach, challenging the EU's cohesion on immigration policy.