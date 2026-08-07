Kenneth Gilbert Adjei Appointed Ghana's Defence Minister

Kenneth Gilbert Adjei has been appointed as Ghana's new Defence Minister by President John Dramani Mahama. Adjei replaces Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Forson, who had been temporarily handling the position after the death of Minister Edward Omane Boamah in a helicopter crash. Ahmed Ibrahim will succeed Adjei as Minister of Works, Housing, and Water Resources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-08-2026 18:44 IST | Created: 07-08-2026 18:44 IST
Kenneth Gilbert Adjei Appointed Ghana's Defence Minister
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  • Ghana

In a significant cabinet reshuffle, Ghana's President John Dramani Mahama has announced the appointment of Kenneth Gilbert Adjei as the new Defence Minister. This decision, relayed by the presidency in an official statement on Friday, marks a pivotal change within the country’s defense establishment.

Kenneth Adjei, who previously served as Ghana's Deputy Minister of Defence from 2012 to 2017, steps into the role following the tragic death of former Defence Minister Edward Omane Boamah in a military helicopter crash. Since August 2025, the position was temporarily filled by Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Forson.

Adjei's former responsibilities as Minister of Works, Housing, and Water Resources will now be taken over by Ahmed Ibrahim. The presidency’s statement underscores a commitment to maintaining stability and efficiency within the governmental framework.

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