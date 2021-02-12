HIGHLIGHTS AT 9.30 PM

These are the top stories at 9.30 pm: NATION DEL84 2NDLD SINOINDIA India has not conceded any territory to China in disengagement process in Pangong Tso: MoD New Delhi: India has not ''conceded'' any territory to China by firming up an agreement on the disengagement process in Pangong Tso in eastern Ladakh, and other outstanding ''problems'' including in Depsang, Hot Springs ad Gogra will be taken up at the upcoming talks between military commanders of the two countries, the defence ministry said on Friday.

DEL87 RAHUL-3RDLD CHINA Cong attacks govt on disengagement with China, Rahul alleges PM 'ceded' Indian territory New Delhi: The Congress on Friday attacked the government over its agreement with China on disengagement of troops in eastern Ladakh with party leader Rahul Gandhi alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ''ceded'' Indian territory to the Chinese.

PAR28 RS-LD BUD-FM FM hits out at Cong for creating false narrative, says Budget for growth, pro-poor New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday reeled out pro-poor measures such as free ration and gas to hit out at Opposition parties for creating a ''false narrative'' of the Modi government being pro-rich and said her Budget for the next fiscal has provided stimulus to the economy for a sustainable high growth rate. DEL67 RS-LD KHARGE Mallikarjun Kharge to be Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge will be the leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha, succeeding Ghulam Nabi Azad whose tenure comes to an end on Monday.

DEL20 UKD-FLOOD-RESCUE Rescue teams battle on in Tapovan Tapovan (U'khand): Rescue teams battled on against various odds for the sixth consecutive day on Friday to get to the over 30 people trapped inside the sludge-choked Tapovan tunnel amid fading hopes of their survival.

PAR30 RS-TRIVEDI-LD RESIGNATION TMC MP Dinesh Trivedi resigns from RS, says party not in Mamata's hands New Delhi: Trinamool Congress MP Dinesh Trivedi on Friday resigned from his Rajya Sabha seat just a couple of months before the assembly polls in West Bengal, saying he is feeling suffocated in the party which is ''no longer in hands of'' its supremo Mamata Banejee.

DEL14 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: India records 9,309 new cases, 78 fresh fatalities New Delhi: The daily new COVID-19 cases fell below 10,000 for the third time this month taking India's tally of cases to 1,08,80,603, while fresh fatalities were recorded below 100 for the seventh time in February, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

LEGAL LGD4 SC-TWITTER Centre, Twitter India get SC notice on plea seeking mechanism to regulate content spreading hate New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday sought responses from the Centre and Twitter India on a plea seeking a mechanism for regulating content and advertisements spreading hatred through fake news and instigative messages via bogus accounts.

LGB5 MP-LD-COURT-COMEDIAN Case against comedian: Two co-accused get interim bail Indore: The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Friday granted interim bail to two men accused of organising a comedy show in Indore, during which stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui allegedly insulted Hindu deities.

BUSINESS DEL19 BIZ-PETROL-PRICE Petrol price crosses Rs 88-mark in Delhi, diesel breaches Rs 85 in Mumbai New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices soared to record highs on Friday after rates were hiked for the fourth day in a row.

DEL82 BIZ-LD ECONOMY IIP grows 1 pc in Dec; retail inflation cools to 16-month low of 4.06 pc in Jan New Delhi: Indicating some signs of recovery, industrial production recorded a positive growth of 1 per cent in December while retail inflation cooled to a 16-month low of 4.06 per cent in January, providing some leeway to RBI to cut interest rate to boost consumption.

BOM12 MH-LD-ICICI-KOCHHAR Chanda Kochhar appears before court in Videocon case, gets bail Mumbai: Former ICICI Bank CEO and MD Chanda Kochhar on Friday appeared before a court here in the alleged ICICI Bank-Videocon money laundering case, and was granted bail.

FOREIGN FGN9 US-BIDEN-LD IMMIGRATION President Biden very clear about restoring compassion, order to immigration system: White House Washington: Joe Biden has been very clear about restoring compassion and order to America's immigration system, according to a senior White House official who said the recent executive actions by the US President are just the beginning to correct the ''divisive, inhumane and immoral policies'' of the past four years. By Lalit K Jha FGN6 US-INDIA-CHINA US welcomes efforts by India and China to de-escalate situation in eastern Ladakh Washington: The US has welcomed the ongoing efforts by India and China to de-escalate the situation in eastern Ladakh and said it would continue to monitor the situation closely as both sides work toward a peaceful resolution. By Lalit K Jha SPORTS SPD20 SPO-CRI-IND-LD PREVIEW Kohli's India seek redemption on rank turner; Axar, Kuldeep set for game time Chennai: A desperate India have decided to go for the jugular by opting for a spicy turner against a well-prepared England side in the second Test starting Saturday, well aware that it can boomerang and cost them a spot in the World Test Championship final. By C Shyam Sundar.

