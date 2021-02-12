Left Menu

Puligoru Venkata Sanjay Kumar appointed chief justice of Manipur HC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2021 22:57 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 22:57 IST
Justice Puligoru Venkata Sanjay Kumar, a judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, was on Friday appointed as the chief justice of the Manipur High Court.

Present Chief Justice of the Manipur High Court, Justice Ramalingam Sudhakar, retires on Saturday.

The Law Ministry on Friday issued a notification announcing Justice Kumar's elevation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

