PTI | Patna | Updated: 13-02-2021 01:19 IST | Created: 13-02-2021 01:19 IST
Bihar in pact with UNEP for low-carbon development pathway

The Bihar government on Fridaysigned an agreement with the UN Environment Programme (UNEP)to prepare a strategy for climate resilience and low-carbondevelopment pathway.

The UNEP will provide technical advice and review aswell as advocacy support for stakeholder action, an officialstatement said.

The UNEP will also provide technical assistance toBihar to prepare its greenhouse gas inventory and carry outclimate impact scenario and vulnerability assessments.

It will also suggest revisions to the State ActionPlans on Climate Change (SAPCC), under which each state'sclimate priorities converge with India's National Action Planon Climate Change.

Union Minister of State for Environment Babul Supriyosaid that the phenomenon of climate change rings a globalalarm and warrants immediate attention and action.

''Climate change mitigation and adaption, along withenvironmental sustainability, has been a focus area of thegovernment, led from the front by Prime Minister NarendraModi. We are extremely pleased about this collaborative effortof the Bihar government with UNEP to make the state a climateresilient and low carbon development state,'' he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishore Prasad said that thenew agreement will add to the green initiatives already takenby the state government.

Stae Environment Minister Neeraj Kumar Singh said,''Indian lifestyles have traditionally been sustainable.

Behavioral change will go a long way in bringing about atransformational impact.'' Satya S Tripathi, UN Assistant Secretary-General andHead of UNEP New York Office said, the partnership betweenUNEP and Bihar government is a vital step towards achievingsustainable development for all.

''UNEP looks forward to Bihar leading the way in Indiain the transition to a low-emission economy,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

