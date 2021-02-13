Left Menu

Anti-Corruption Burea arrests BDO in Jharkhand

PTI | Medininagar | Updated: 13-02-2021 12:08 IST | Created: 13-02-2021 12:02 IST
The Anti-Corruption Bureauhas arrested a Block Development Officer (BDO) in Jharkhand'sPalamu district while allegedly accepting a bribe from a man,an official said.

The BDO of Hariharganj, Jago Mahato was arrested byACB sleuths on Friday when he was allegedly accepting a bribeof Rs 7,000 from a man to allow him to do some constructionwork, the official said.

The ACB laid a trap to arrest Mahato after a complaintwas received that the was demanding bribe from a man to allowhim to do construction work, the officials said.

