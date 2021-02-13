Anti-Corruption Burea arrests BDO in Jharkhand

The Anti-Corruption Bureauhas arrested a Block Development Officer (BDO) in Jharkhand'sPalamu district while allegedly accepting a bribe from a man,an official said.

The BDO of Hariharganj, Jago Mahato was arrested byACB sleuths on Friday when he was allegedly accepting a bribeof Rs 7,000 from a man to allow him to do some constructionwork, the official said.

The ACB laid a trap to arrest Mahato after a complaintwas received that the was demanding bribe from a man to allowhim to do construction work, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)