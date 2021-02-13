Italy's Draghi sworn in as prime minister of unity government

Italy's Draghi sworn in as prime minister of unity governmentReuters | Rome | Updated: 13-02-2021 16:28 IST | Created: 13-02-2021 16:28 IST
The Italian president swore in the former chief of the European Central Bank, Mario Draghi, as prime minister on Saturday at the head of a unity government called on to confront the coronvirus crisis and economic slump.
All but one of Italy's major parties have rallied to his side and his cabinet includes lawmakers from across the political spectrum, as well as technocrats in key posts, including the finance ministry and a new green transition portfolio.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mario Draghi
- Italy
- finance ministry
- European Central Bank
- Italian
ALSO READ
Italy to get 20% fewer Moderna vaccines in week starting Feb. 7
Italy to get 20% fewer Moderna vaccines in week starting Feb. 7
Italy reports 477 coronavirus deaths on Friday, 13,574 new cases
Italy president seeks help from lower house speaker in bid to revive coalition
Italy opposition right calls for elections to solve political crisis