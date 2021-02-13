Mumbai, Feb 13 (PTI) Top stories from western region

Top stories from western regionat 5.15 pm.

BOM2 MH-SENA-GOVERNORShiv Sena urges Centre to recall Maha Governor Mumbai: The Shiv Sena, which is in power inMaharashtra, on Saturday accused state Governor BhagatSingh Koshyari of toeing the BJP's line, and said that if theCentre wants the Constitution to be upheld, it should recallhim.

BOM3 MH-VIRUS-SAIBABAJailed ex-DU professor G N Saibaba tests COVID-19 positive Nagpur: Former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba,who is serving life term in Nagpur Central Prison for Maoistlinks, has tested coronavirus positive, a jail official saidon Saturday.

BOM5 MH-VACCINATIONCOVID-19: Maha's 2nd round of vaccination to start from Feb 15 Mumbai: The Maharashtra government will start givingthe second dose of COVID-19 vaccine to the healthcare workersin the state from February 15, an official said on Saturday.

BOM8 MH-HC-JUDGE-OATHBombay HC judge who gave controversial verdicts takes oath asits additional judge for 1 year Mumbai: The Bombay High Court's judge Justice PushpaGanediwala, who had delivered two controversial verdicts insexual assault cases, on Saturday took oath as the highcourt's additional judge for one more year.

