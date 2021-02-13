Integrated solid waste management project approved for Jammu city

Left Menu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 13-02-2021 19:49 IST | Created: 13-02-2021 19:31 IST
To mitigate issues related to unscientific disposal of municipal solid waste in Jammu city, the administrative council on Saturday approved establishment of an integrated solid waste management project by the National Agriculture Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED).

The Jammu Municipal Corporation will sign an agreement with NAFED to set up a 350 MT capacity integrated solid waste management (ISWM) plant along with an ancillary bio-CNG generating plant and bio-landfill at Kot Bhalwal area in the outskirts of the city, a spokesperson said.

He said the estimated cost of the project is Rs 74.41 and the timeline in two years. According to the terms of the agreement, JMC will contribute Rs 20 crore towards project execution and will have a share in 50 per cent profit on returns above 20 per cent of equity investment, the spokesperson said. Once operational, the project will check the polluting effect of unscientific disposal of municipal solid waste in water bodies, canals, and landfills, and ensure its sustainable and scientific disposal, besides generating non-conventional renewable energy in the form of compressed natural gas.

