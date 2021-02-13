Left Menu

High-level judicial inquiry should be ordered into Jan 26 violence and cases against farmers: Protesting unions

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-02-2021 19:56 IST | Created: 13-02-2021 19:56 IST
High-level judicial inquiry should be ordered into Jan 26 violence and cases against farmers: Protesting unions

Protesting farmer unions on Saturday demanded a high-level judicial inquiry into the violence during the tractor rally in Delhi on January 26 and the alleged 'false'' cases slapped on the peasants.

Addressing a press conference at the Singhu border, Samyukta Kisan Morcha leaders asked farmers who are getting police notices not to appear before the force directly and instead approach the legal cell constituted by the unions for any assistance.

Kuldeep Singh, a member of SKM's legal cell, said that a retired judge of the Supreme Court or high court should probe the incidents to unravel the ''conspiracy'' behind the January 26 violence and the alleged ''false cases'' against the farmers.

According to SKM leaders, 16 farmers who had participated in the tractor parade are still untraceable. In the Republic Day violence, over 500 police personnel had been injured, while a protestor had died.

On January 26, thousands of protesting farmers who reached ITO from the Ghazipur border clashed with the police. Driving tractors, many of them reached the Red Fort and entered the monument, where a religious flag was hoisted.

At the press conference, another leader Ravinder Singh said that 122 farmers had so far been arrested by Delhi Police in connection with 14 of the 44 FIRs, adding that SKM will provide legal and financial aid to all the arrested farmers.

The Morcha leaders claimed that ''false'' cases were being slapped on farmers charging them with serious offences like dacoity and attempt to murder to ''harass'' them.

''Ten farmers have been granted bail so far and five bail applications have been filed. Priority is being given to those farmers who are not booked under Section 307 of the IPC or other serious offences,'' the SKM said in a statement later.

Ravinder Singh said that the Morcha will provide Rs 2,000 to every arrested farmer for spending in the prison canteen.

A legal team of SKM had on Friday visited the Tihar jail where 112 farmers were currently lodged, he said.

The union leaders have requested Delhi Jal Board Vice Chairman and senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha to ensure that farmers are kept in one jail.

In the statement, the SKM demanded that its legal panel be allowed to meet the arrested farmers without any restrictions and its monetary help be disbursed to them.

''The SKM legal panel has strongly condemned the Delhi government and the police for issuing notice under section 160 CrPC to the farmers in order to rope them in false cases,'' it stated.

Under this section, an investigating officer, by order in writing, can direct any person to present before him or her if it appears appears that the person is acquainted with the facts and circumstances of the case.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at three Delhi border points - Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur - for nearly 80 days, demanding a repeal of the three agri laws and a legal guarantee on minimum support price (MSP).

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police's Crime Branch on Saturday took actor-activist Deep Sidhu and another accused Iqbal Singh to Red Fort to recreate the scene of events that unfolded at the historic monument on the Republic Day during the farmer's tractor parade, a police officer said.

Sidhu, according to the police, was a ''prominent player'' in the violence and vandalism at the Red Fort.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1004 titled ‘Kibi Dango’, spoilers revealed, release possible on Feb 14

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s multiple possibilities revealed, what we know so far

Optical components maker II-VI jumps into fray for Coherent with $6.4 bln bid

ANALYSIS-Google partners brace for hit as search giant threatens Australia exit

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt employee booked in disproportionate assets case in Jammu

The Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB on Saturday registered a disproportionate assets against a government employee working as computer operator-cum-motor transport clerk in Police Control Room here, an official said.The case was registered again...

Strong quake hits off Japan coast, triggering blackouts

A strong earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.1 hit off the coast of eastern Japan on Saturday, shaking buildings and triggering widespread blackouts, but there appeared to be no major damage and no tsunami warning was issued. The e...

COVID-19: US says China must make available data from outbreak’s earliest days

The US on Saturday demanded that China must make available its COVID-19 data from the earliest days of the outbreak to the world to better understand the pandemic and prepare for the next one.China reported the first COVID-19 case in the ce...

PM lauds Shah's, Sitharaman's speeches in Lok Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday lauded Home Minister Amit Shahs address in Lok Sabha while piloting a bill related to Jammu and Kashmir and said his wonderful speech was extensive in detail and highlighted the governments efforts f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021