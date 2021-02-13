Left Menu

Police seize half-burnt bodies of couple from funeral pyre, kin escape

PTI | Gorakhpur | Updated: 13-02-2021 21:43 IST | Created: 13-02-2021 21:43 IST
Police seize half-burnt bodies of couple from funeral pyre, kin escape

Police on Saturday seized the half-burnt bodies of a couple, who had married against their parents’ wishes, from funeral pyres on the banks of a river in the neighbouring Sant Kabir Nagar district.

The family members, who were burning the bodies on the banks of Kuano river near Bardiha village, escaped from the spot, police said.

“On getting information that bodies of a couple were being burnt by their family members, police reached the spot and seized the bodies,” Sant Kabir Nagar’s Superintendent of Police Kaustubh said.

As per villagers, the couple had consumed poison soon after getting married because their parents objected to it, the SP said, adding the case, however, requires a deeper probe.

“The bodies have been sent for postmortem and an investigation has been launched. The culprits won't be spared,” the SP said.

Sagar and Kanchan of Mudadih village under Dhanghata police station area were having an affair for a long time, said SP Kaustubh.

Quoting villagers, Kanchan reached Sagar‘s house and married him after making him put vermillion on her forehead, villagers told police.

This marriage made the family members of both Kanchan and Sagar angry at them and they began beating the couple, some villagers told police.

Others told police that the couple took poison after the family members became angry.

The family members were burning the bodies when the police reached the spot and took them into possession.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1004 titled ‘Kibi Dango’, spoilers revealed, release possible on Feb 14

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s multiple possibilities revealed, what we know so far

Optical components maker II-VI jumps into fray for Coherent with $6.4 bln bid

Boruto Chapter 55: Boruto, Momoshiki’s symbiotic relationship, danger waits for ninjas

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mali: UN chief says ‘complex attack’ against blue helmets may constitute war crime

An assault by unidentified armed elements on a temporary operating base of the UN Integrated Stabilization Mission for Mali MINUSMA in Kerena, near Douentza in Central Mali, on Thursday resulted in the death of a Togolese peacekeeper and ...

UP: Kidnapped boy's body found after 20 days, one suspect held

The body of a four-and-half-year-old boy was found in Greater Noida on Saturday, more than a fortnight after his kidnapping, with the police arresting one of the two suspects in the case, officials said.The boy lived in Surajpur area of Gre...

The Latest: Trump trial comes to standstill over witnesses

Former President Donald Trumps impeachment trial came to an abrupt standstill after a majority of senators voted to consider calling witnesses about the deadly storming of the Capitol.Even senators seemed confused by the sudden turn of even...

Sports News Roundup: Barty bounces into fourth round on empty court; Nadal eases past Norrie into last 16 and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Barty bounces into fourth round on empty courtWorld number one Ash Barty overcame a stumbling start to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open with a 6-2 6-4 victory over Ekaterina ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021