Trump says impeachment trial part of 'greatest witch hunt in the history of our country'

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-02-2021 02:52 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 02:40 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Former U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday that the Senate impeachment trial had been another phase of the "greatest witch hunt in the history of our country."

Trump made the comment in a statement after the Senate acquitted him in his second impeachment trial in 12 months, as his fellow Republicans shielded him from accountability for the deadly Jan. 6 assault by his supporters on the U.S. Capitol.

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

