Trump says impeachment trial part of 'greatest witch hunt in the history of our country'

Former U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday that the Senate impeachment trial had been another phase of the "greatest witch hunt in the history of our country."

Trump made the comment in a statement after the Senate acquitted him in his second impeachment trial in 12 months, as his fellow Republicans shielded him from accountability for the deadly Jan. 6 assault by his supporters on the U.S. Capitol.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)