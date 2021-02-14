Left Menu

Police arrest 5 persons, seize drugs worth Rs 17 crore

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 14-02-2021 13:03 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 13:03 IST
The Special Task Force (STF) ofKolkata Police arrested five persons including aseptuagenarian woman and seized banned drugs worth Rs 17 crorefrom their possession in Cossipore area of the city, anofficer said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, the STF intercepted two vehicleson Saturday and detained five persons - two from West Bengal'sMurshidabad area, two from Manipur and a 72-year-old womanfrom Assam, the officer said.

During the search of the vehicles, police found heroinand Amphetamine tablets (Yaba).

''A total of 2.097 kg of heroin worth Rs 10 crore inthe international grey market and around 1,50,000 pieces ofthe Yaba tablets weighing 17.250 kg having a market value ofRs 7.50 crore were seized from their possession,'' he added.

All the accused were booked under the Narcotic Drugsand Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the officer added.

