4 mowed down by dumper in Bengal

4 mowed down by dumper in BengalPTI | Barddhaman | Updated: 14-02-2021 16:04 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 16:04 IST
Four persons, includingthree members of a family, were mowed down by a speedingdumper on National Highway 2 in West Bengal's Purba Barddhamandistrict on Sunday, police said.
The incident took place in Alisha area as the daily-wagers were crossing the highway to catch a bus to theirworkplace in Bankura district when a Kolkata-bound dumper ranover them and fled the spot, a police officer said.
The three family members, including a couple and theirdaughter-in-law, were taken to a state-run hospital, wheredoctors declared them dead, the officer said.
The fourth person, the family's neighbour, latersuccumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment atanother hospital, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
