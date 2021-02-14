4 mowed down by dumper in Bengal

Four persons, includingthree members of a family, were mowed down by a speedingdumper on National Highway 2 in West Bengal's Purba Barddhamandistrict on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place in Alisha area as the daily-wagers were crossing the highway to catch a bus to theirworkplace in Bankura district when a Kolkata-bound dumper ranover them and fled the spot, a police officer said.

The three family members, including a couple and theirdaughter-in-law, were taken to a state-run hospital, wheredoctors declared them dead, the officer said.

The fourth person, the family's neighbour, latersuccumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment atanother hospital, he added.

