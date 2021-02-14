Left Menu

Pakistan to use drones to monitor motorways, highways

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 14-02-2021 17:26 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 17:26 IST
Pakistan to use drones to monitor motorways, highways

Pakistan will use drones to monitor motorways and highways of the country and provide a record of round the clock movement on roads, according to a media report on Sunday.

The technology would help in not only controlling and managing the traffic volume across the motorways and highways for its smooth and safe flow but also provide for effective and timely interception of crimes, The News reported.

The information gathered by the drones could be used in nabbing the criminals.

The system will be in place in a couple of weeks, the paper reported. The use of drone’s technology would be displayed towards the end of this month at few points on the motorways.

The project was discussed at the National Highways and Motorways Police (NHMP) headquarters on Friday during a virtual conference attended by officers of the force from across the country.

The meeting also discussed a five-year plan for catering to future requirements and demands of the motorway police for its modernisation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Over 50 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered: U.S. CDC

Bologna, Benevento draw 1-1 and swap places on Serie A table

7.1 magnitude quake hits off coast of Japan's Fukushima

Brazil health regulator approves additional AstraZeneca vaccine imports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FASTag mandatory from Monday midnight; vehicles sans tag to pay double toll fee

The government on Sunday said it has made FASTags mandatory from February 15 midnight and any vehicle not fitted with it will be charged double the toll at electronic toll plazas across the country.The Ministry of Road Transport Highways i...

PM Modi forges ahead with Tamil culture pitch, sets stage for positive campaign in TN polls

Setting the stage for a positivecampaign for the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, likely in April,Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday latched on to Tamilculture and justice for people and backed the aspirations ofSri Lankan Tamils.Signalling a...

Rishabh Pant needs break from constant comparisons, says Ashwin

Give Rishabh Pant a break from constant comparisons and let him go from strength to strength, his senior India teammate Ravichandran Ashiwn suggested on Sunday.Be it for his keeping or batting, be it with one of Indias greatest or any other...

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. New Year blessings from Mars as China releases footage from space probeChinas space agency released two videos providing a close-up glimpse of Mars on Friday, captured as its Tianwen-1 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021