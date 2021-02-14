Saudi coalition says it destroyed drones in attack Houthis say hit airport

The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Iran-aligned Houthi movement in Yemen said on Sunday it had destroyed two explosive drones fired by the Houthis towards Khamis Mushait in southern Saudi Arabia.

A military spokesman for the Houthi group said two drones launched on Sunday afternoon by its forces had struck Saudi Arabia's Abha airport.

