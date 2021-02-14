Saudi coalition says it destroyed drones in attack Houthis say hit airport

Saudi coalition says it destroyed drones in attack Houthis say hit airportReuters | Dubai | Updated: 14-02-2021 18:21 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 18:07 IST
The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Iran-aligned Houthi movement in Yemen said on Sunday it had destroyed two explosive drones fired by the Houthis towards Khamis Mushait in southern Saudi Arabia.
A military spokesman for the Houthi group said two drones launched on Sunday afternoon by its forces had struck Saudi Arabia's Abha airport.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
