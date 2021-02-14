Man killed in cement mixer mishap in Nagpur factory

The operator of a cement mixermachine was killed in a factory in Nagpur's Pardi area afterhe got pinned to a steel staircase, police said on Sunday.

The incident happened in the early hours of Saturdayand the deceased has been identified as Sevakram Mandloi (34),an official said.

''The cement mixer machine was being loaded andSevakram was concentrating on the process when, due to somemalfunction, he got pinned between the machine and a steelstaircase and was strangled,'' said the Pardi police stationofficial.

An accidental death case has been registered, headded.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)