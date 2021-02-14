Following are the top stories at 2100 hours: NATION DEL40 LD-PULWAMA PM, Vice Prez pay tributes to Pulwama martyrs; CRPF says nation will not forget their sacrifice New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday led the nation in paying tributes to the CRPF jawans killed in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack, while the paramilitary force remembered the bravehearts, saying the country ''did not forgive'' and ''will not forget'' their supreme sacrifice.

DEL38 AS-2NDLD RAHUL Congress will not let CAA be implemented if voted to power in Assam: Rahul Sivasagar (Assam): Accusing the BJP and the RSS of ''dividing'' Assam, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said his party will protect every principle of the Assam Accord and will not let the Citizenship (Amendment) Act be implemented if voted to power in the upcoming assembly polls.

DEL46 UKD-3RDLD BODIES Rescuers pull out 5 bodies from Tapovan tunnel, 7 from other locations; toll rises to 50 Tapovan/Dehradun: Rescue teams on Sunday recovered 12 more bodies, including the first ones to be pulled out from the sludge-choked Tapovan tunnel where a massive operation to reach about 30 people trapped inside began after a flash flood in Chamoli district a week ago.

DEL45 VIRUS-SOPs-OFFICES COVID-19: Govt issues fresh SOPs for offices New Delhi: The Union health ministry has issued new 'SOPs to contain spread of COVID-19 in offices' and according to these, if one or two cases are reported, the disinfection procedure will be limited to the areas occupied and visited by the patient in the last 48 hours.

DEL43 JK-LD IED Major terror plan averted in Jammu on Pulwama attack anniversary, four held Jammu: A major terrorist plan to set off an explosion at a crowded place here on the second anniversary of the Pulwama attack was scuttled with the recovery of a powerful IED from a nursing student who was arrested along with three others, a top police officer said on Sunday. DEL47 DL-TOOLKIT-PROBE-2NDLD-CASE 22-year-old activist arrested in Bengaluru for sharing 'toolkit' with Greta Thunberg New Delhi: A 22-year-old climate activist has been arrested from Bengaluru for allegedly sharing with Greta Thunberg the ''toolkit'' related to the farmer's protest against the Centre's three agri laws, police said on Sunday.

DEL52 ANTONY-LD CHINA Disengagement in eastern Ladakh is surrender to China: A K Antony New Delhi: Senior Congress leader and former defence minister A K Antony on Sunday alleged that disengagement in both the Galwan Valley and Pangong Tso Lake areas and the creation of a buffer zone was a ''surrender'' of India's rights to ''appease'' China.

MDS34 KL-PM-2ND LD PROJECTS PM dedicates to nation BPCL's petro-chem complex in Kerala Kochi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi onSunday dedicated to the nation a Rs 6,000 crore petrochemicalcomplex of oil major Bharat Petroleum here and Ro-Ro vesselsof Inland Waterways at Willingdon Islands, asserting theseprojects would energise India's growth trajectory.

BUSINESS DEL44 BIZ-TIMES-BARC-NOTICE Times Group sends legal notice to BARC, demands Rs 450 cr in damages Mumbai: Media giant Times Group on Sunday said it has sent a legal notice to Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), alleging the TV rating agency ''deliberately reduced'' its English news channel's viewership at the behest of a rival launched in 2017 and demanded compensation of Rs 450 crore.

DEL41 BIZ-FASTAG FASTag mandatory from Monday midnight; vehicles sans tag to pay double toll fee New Delhi: The government on Sunday said it has made FASTags mandatory from February 15 midnight and any vehicle not fitted with it will be charged double the toll at electronic toll plazas across the country.

FOREIGN FGN31 NEPAL-PROTEST-PROGRAMME Prachanda-led group announces fresh agitation against House dissolution in Nepal Kathmandu: The Nepal Communist Party's splinter faction led by Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' on Sunday announced a fresh agitation programme against the dissolution of the House of Representatives by Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli. By Shirish B Pradhan FGN32 VIRUS-UK-MASK Anti-viral coating on face masks may kill coronavirus, UK study finds London: Scientists at the University of Cambridge working with an anti-viral coating technology called DioX believe that it could protect facemask users by killing the deadly coronavirus in as little as an hour. By Aditi Khanna SPORTS SPD31 SPO-CRI-ARJUN Police Shield: Arjun shines with bat and ball Mumbai: Arjun Tendulkar, son of the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, smashed a 31-ball unbeaten 77 and picked up three wickets for 41 runs as MIG Cricket Club handed Islam Gymkhana a 194-run defeat in a second round Group A match of the 73rd Police Invitation Shield cricket tournament here on Sunday.

