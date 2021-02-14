Left Menu

Yamuna pollution: Adityanath takes dig at Delhi govt; says committed to clean river

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 14-02-2021 22:18 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 22:16 IST
Yamuna pollution: Adityanath takes dig at Delhi govt; says committed to clean river
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday expressed his commitment to make the Yamuna river pollution-free if the Delhi government ensures its cleanliness under its area.

"If the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government ensures clean Yamuna, the holy river will be made pollution-free in our state to such an extent that besides bathing, one could freely perform 'Āchamanam' (sipping water) in its waters," he said, referring to the religious ritual of 'Āchamanam'.

Adityanath was addressing a gathering in Kumbh Mela area in Vrindavan.

He asserted that the Yamuna would be cleaned like the way river Ganga was made pollution-free in Kanpur.

Under the 'Namami Gange' program, heavy discharge of waste water into Ganga has not only been stopped, the river has now regained its original shape, he claimed.

The chief minister appreciated the grand arrangements done for the Kumbh Mela.

He also underlined the need to protect cows.

State ministers Shrikant Sharma and Laxmi Narain Chaudhary as well Mathura MP Hema malini expressed their gratitude for the keen interest shown by the chief Minister in the development of the holy city.

Adityanath inaugurated several projects worth Rs 411 crore here.

PTI CORR SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Over 50 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered: U.S. CDC

Bologna, Benevento draw 1-1 and swap places on Serie A table

7.1 magnitude quake hits off coast of Japan's Fukushima

Brazil health regulator approves additional AstraZeneca vaccine imports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ISL 7: Bagan get their way late, reclaim top spot

After a cagey affair threatened to end in a goalless draw, Roy Krishnas late strike 85 was the difference as ATK Mohun Bagan edged Jamshedpur FC 1-0 in the Indian Super League ISL at the Fatorda Stadium on Sunday. The win propelled ATKMB to...

Czech government agrees last-minute COVID-19 lockdown deal

The Czech government reached a last-minute deal with regional governors on Sunday to call a new state of emergency for 14 days and avert a chaotic end to coronavirus lockdown measures.Without extraordinary powers, Prime Minister Andrej Babi...

Law and order in Kashmir improved a lot since abrogation of Article 370 provisions: CRPF officer

The law-and-order situation in Kashmir has improved a lot since the abrogation of Article 370 provisions, a top CRPF officer said on Sunday.He asserted that security forces have changed their standard operating procedures, equipment and tra...

Wasn't privileged to dream, but didn't want to live a simple life: Manya Singh on Miss India win

At 14, she ran away from her UP home to Mumbai, the city of dreams, to make something of her life and at 20, Manya Singh, Miss India 2020 runner-up, believes she hasnt just won a crown but earned herself a halo. While the challenge for her ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021