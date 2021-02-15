Tennis-Australian Open order of play on Tuesday

Order of play on the main showcourt on the ninth day of the Australian Open on Tuesday (play begins at 0130 GMT, prefix number denotes seeding): ROD LAVER ARENA

Hsieh Su-wei (Taiwan) v 3-Naomi Osaka (Japan) Not before 0400 GMT

18-Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) v Aslan Karatsev (Russia) From 0800 GMT

10-Serena Williams (U.S.) v 2-Simona Halep (Romania) 1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) v 6-Alexander Zverev (Germany)

(Compiled by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru)

