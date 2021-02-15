Tennis-Australian Open order of play on Tuesday

Tennis-Australian Open order of play on TuesdayReuters | Melbourne | Updated: 15-02-2021 11:53 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 11:50 IST
Order of play on the main showcourt on the ninth day of the Australian Open on Tuesday (play begins at 0130 GMT, prefix number denotes seeding): ROD LAVER ARENA
Hsieh Su-wei (Taiwan) v 3-Naomi Osaka (Japan) Not before 0400 GMT
18-Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) v Aslan Karatsev (Russia) From 0800 GMT
10-Serena Williams (U.S.) v 2-Simona Halep (Romania) 1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) v 6-Alexander Zverev (Germany)
(Compiled by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
