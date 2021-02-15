Left Menu

Defence Minister presents Best Marching Contingent award of Republic Day parade 2021

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday presented the Best Marching Contingent award of Republic Day parade 2021.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-02-2021 12:15 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 12:15 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh presented the Best Marching Contingent award of Republic Day parade 2021 on Monday. Image Credit: ANI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday presented the Best Marching Contingent award of Republic Day parade 2021. 'Best marching contingent among the three services' was presented to Jat Regimental Centre while 'Best marching contingent among CAPF and other auxiliary forces' was won by Delhi Police.

"I congratulate all for performing splendidly on Republic Day and preparing year-round despite the COVID crisis. If someone were to witness the 'unity in diversity' of India, they must come to see the march at Rajpath," said Defence Minister at the event. "Whenever I see a Republic Day Parade, I minutely observe the marching of all the contingents. It gets really hard to assess which contingent is the best. I always feel that every contingent performs very well," he added.

Defence Minister further said every year India showcase its strength at the Rajpath, adding that "we also try to send a message to the world about our capabilities." Lauding the role of Delhi Police, Singh said, "Delhi Police has to shoulder a lot of responsibility, more than any police force in the country. Some foreign powers try to target the national capital and the Delhi Police always take up the challenge."

Last month, Army Chief General MM Naravane had felicitated all contingents and participants of the Army Day and Republic Day parade. (ANI)

