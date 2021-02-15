Left Menu

Unarmed Disha strikes fear among those who have weapons, says Priyanka Gandhi on arrest of activist

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday came out in support of climate activist Disha Ravi who was arrested by Delhi police over the "toolkit" controversy related to farmers' protest on social media and said that the unarmed girl has struck fear among those who are armed with guns.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-02-2021 12:28 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 12:28 IST
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday came out in support of climate activist Disha Ravi who was arrested by Delhi police over the "toolkit" controversy related to farmers' protest on social media and said that the unarmed girl has struck fear among those who are armed with guns. "People with guns are afraid of an unarmed girl. Rays of courage and hope are being spread through an unarmed girl #ReleaseDishaRavi #DishaRavi #IndiaBeingSilenced," tweeted the Congress leader.

Several political leaders slammed Delhi Police for arresting 21-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi from Bengaluru and termed her arrest as "unwarranted harassment, unfortunate and shocking". She was arrested for allegedly editing and disseminating the "toolkit" on social media.

Another Congress leader P Chidambaram said, "The Indian state must be standing on very shaky foundations if Disha Ravi, a 22-year-old student of Mount Carmel College and a climate activist, has become a threat to the nation." "A 'tool kit' to support the farmers' protest is more dangerous than the intrusion by Chinese troops into Indian territory! India is becoming the theatre of the absurd and it is sad that the Delhi Police has become a tool of the oppressors," he added.

A Delhi court on Sunday remanded Disha to five days of police custody following her arrest in connection with allegedly spreading a "toolkit" related to the farmers' protest. Duty Metropolitan Magistrate Dev Saroha of Patiala House Courts Complex allowed Delhi Police to quiz Ravi for five days. She was arrested on Saturday. According to the Delhi Police officials, Disha is a key conspirator in the "toolkit" case as she had admitted during the initial interrogation to editing, adding some things in the "toolkit" and spreading it further.

Last week, the Delhi Police sent a communication to Google seeking registration details and activity log of the account through which a "toolkit" related to the farmers' protest was created and uploaded on the social media platform. Two e-mail IDs, one Instagram account, and one Uniform Resource Locator (URL) were mentioned in the toolkit and police have asked for details from the respective platforms.

The police had registered an FIR against unidentified persons in connection with the creators of the "toolkit'. (ANI)

