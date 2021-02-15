Left Menu

Arrest of young Indian activist, tied to Thunberg's movement, stirs outrage

Indian opposition politicians and activists on Monday condemned the arrest of a 22-year-old climate activist after she was accused of helping disseminate a document by Greta Thunberg promoting farmer protests. Police picked up Disha Ravi from her home in Bengaluru and took her to Delhi for questioning over her alleged role in disseminating the document in the months-long protest outside the Indian capital.

Reuters | Updated: 15-02-2021 14:08 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 13:05 IST
Arrest of young Indian activist, tied to Thunberg's movement, stirs outrage
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Indian opposition politicians and activists on Monday condemned the arrest of a 22-year-old climate activist after she was accused of helping disseminate a document by Greta Thunberg promoting farmer protests.

Police picked up Disha Ravi from her home in Bengaluru and took her to Delhi for questioning over her alleged role in disseminating the document in the months-long protest outside the Indian capital. A Delhi police source said that Ravi had been arrested in connection with a sedition case against the alleged authors of the "toolkit" on how to help the farmers. Sedition carries a penalty of life imprisonment in India.

On Sunday a court ordered Ravi into custody for questioning for five days, prompting outrage on social media and among the farm unions. "Disha Ravi's arrest is the latest escalation in India's crackdown on free expression and political dissent, as it seeks to stifle the farmers' mass protests," said Shashi Tharoor, a member of parliament from the main opposition Congress party.

Ravi could not be reached in custody and her family was not immediately available for comment. Police have been cracking down on the farmer protests, centred on the outskirts of Delhi, after thousands stormed the iconic Red Fort on India's Republic Day last month.

Activists planned protests against Ravi's detention across the country and the hashtag #IndiabeingSilenced was trending on Twitter. Ravi is one of the leaders of the Indian arm of Thunberg's Fridays for Future campaign movement. The Swedish teenager had shared a "toolkit" for people who wanted to help the farmers and said it had been created by those on the ground at the demonstrations.

The protests against farm reforms have drawn international support with pop star Rihanna and Meena Harris, a niece of U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris and activist, drawing attention to the months-long campaign. On Sunday, Meena Harris noted Ravi's arrest and pointed to a Twitter thread on activists being targeted in India.

India's government says the reforms are meant to modernise India's antiquated agriculture produce markets and blame vested interests and outsiders for misleading the farmers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Lupin, Aurobindo units recall products in US market

Australia says Google, Facebook close to media pay deals

Indiabulls Housing Fin to raise Rs 5,000 cr from securitisation in current quarter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nexzu Mobility launches electric ‘supercycle’ Rompus + priced at Rs 31,983

EV maker Nexzu Mobility on Monday expanded its product portfolio with the launch of an electric bicycle, that also works as an electric scooter, Rompus priced at Rs 31,983 including all basic accessories. Running on a powerful 36V, 250 Wat...

India's arrest of activist tied to Greta Thunberg's movement sparks outrage

Indian opposition politicians and activists condemned on Monday the arrest of a 22-year-old climate activist accused of helping to edit and distribute a document by Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg that promoted farmer protests...

Kotak Mahindra Bank announces launch of Kotak Remit on mobile

Kotak Mahindra Bank on Monday announced the launch of its outward forex remittance service, Kotak Remit, on mobile that will allow users to send money abroad directly from their mobile phones.The outward forex remittance solution is live on...

France's BNP to stop financing customers using converted Amazon forest land

Frances BNP Paribas said on Monday it would not finance customers producing or buying beef or soybeans from land in the Amazon cleared or converted after 2008.BNP, which outlined a policy to fight deforestation in the Amazon and the Cerrado...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021