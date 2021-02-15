Disha Ravi’s arrest: Whoever harbours seed of anti-nationalism, that has to be destroyed, says Vij

Haryana's Home Minister Anil Vij on Monday said whoever harbours the seed of anti-nationalism in their mind, that has to be completely destroyed, two days after climate activist Disha Ravi was arrested for being allegedly involved in sharing the ''toolkit'' related to the farmer's protest on social media. The Delhi Police had claimed that 21-year-old activist, who was arrested by a Cyber Cell team of the force on Saturday, was an editor of the ''toolkit Google doc'' and ''key conspirator'' in the document's formulation and dissemination.

"Whoever harbours the seed of anti-nationalism in their mind, that has to be completely destroyed, be it #Disha_Ravi or anyone else," the senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader said in a tweet in Hindi.

Greta Thunberg, a teen climate activist, had shared the ''toolkit'' to lend her support to the farmers' agitation against the three farm reform laws. In the document, various urgent actions, including creating a Twitter storm and protesting outside Indian embassies, were listed which were needed to be taken to support the farmers' protest.

