Woman stabbed by former friend in Mumbai dies in hospital

A 37-year-old woman stabbed inParel area of Mumbai on Sunday died while undergoing treatmentearly Monday morning, police said.

Govandi-resident Kavita Kamble was stabbed in thestomach allegedly by one Rajesh Kale, an official said.

''Kamble is a temporary worker with KEM Hospital. Kalefollowed her to the hospital on Sunday and then stabbed her.

The two were known to each other earlier. Kale, who was pinneddown by passersby, has been charged with murder,'' said SeniorInspector Vinod Kamble of Bhoiwada police station.

