New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 5 pm.

15-02-2021
DEL19 UKD-BODIES TOLL Uttarakhand calamity: Three more bodies recovered, toll climbs to 53 Dehradun/Tapovan: Three more bodies were recovered on Monday from the flood-ravaged Tapovan tunnel, taking the toll in the glacial disaster in Uttarakhand to 53. DEL47 UP-PRIYANKA GANDHI Govt insulted farmers, ministers called them traitors: Priyanka Gandhi Lucknow: Accusing the Narendra Modi-led Union government of insulting farmers, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday said the men who protect the country’s borders are sons of farmers.

DES17 HR-TOOLKIT-LD VIJ Disha Ravi case: Haryana minister calls for 'extermination of seeds of anti-nationalism' Chandigarh: In a comment on the arrest of climate activist Disha Ravi, Haryana Home minister Anil Vij on Monday urged ''extermination from the roots'' wherever seeds of anti-nationalism found.

DES12 HR-YUVRAJ-CASE FIR against Yuvraj Singh over casteist remarks against Yuzvendra Chahal Hisar (Har): The Haryana Police has filed an FIR against former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh over his alleged casteist remarks against Yuzvendra Chahal during an Instagram chat last year, officials said on Monday.

DES18 PB-REPOLLING Repolling ordered at three polling booths in Punjab's Patiala Chandigarh: The Punjab State Election Commission on Monday ordered repolling at three booths of the Municipal Councils of Patran and Samana in Patiala.

