Left Menu

Police officials responsible for custodial death of 49-year- old prisoner to be dismissed

PTI | Thiruvanan | Updated: 15-02-2021 17:18 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 17:18 IST
Police officials responsible for custodial death of 49-year- old prisoner to be dismissed

The Kerala government onMonday decided to dismiss from service the police officialsresponsible for the custodial death of a 49-year-old remandprisoner at a police station in Idukki district in July 2019.

A special cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief MinisterPinarayi Vijayan, took the decision, based on the report ofthe judicial commission which probed the custodial death.

''The cabinet has decided to accept the findings andrecommendations of the Justice Narayana Kurup Commission.

This includes the recommendation of dismissal of policeofficials responsible for the custodial death,'' the stategovernment said in a release.

In January this year, the commission had submitted a 150page report to the government.

The deceased, K Rajkumar, was taken into custody on June12, 2019 by police at Nedumkandam in connection with afinancial fraud case and was produced before a magistrate onJune 16.

However, he was allegedly tortured for the next four days,following which he was admitted to the Peermade Talukhospital, where he died on June 21.

After a public outcry, the state government appointed thejudicial commission to look into various aspects related tothe custodial death,including the circumstances leading to it.

Justice Kurup had ordered exhuming of the body and a re-postmortem as he found several lapses in the first autopsyreport, one of which was that the internal organs of thedeceased had not been sent for expert examination.

The second autopsy report had revealed new injuries.

The CBI, which was probing the case,filed the chargesheetin the case earlier this month before the Chief JudicialMagistrate court at Kochi, naming nine police officers.

The probe agency has named a sub-inspector, two assistantsub-inspectors, two police drivers, a home guard and threecivil police officers.

The CBI has charged them under various provisions of theIndian Penal Code, including Sections 302 (murder), 343(wrongful confinement), 348 (wrongful confinement forextortion), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), among others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Lupin, Aurobindo units recall products in US market

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Australia says Google, Facebook close to media pay deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Global shares hit fresh peak, oil up on Middle East tensions

Global shares rose for the 11th day in a row to reach a fresh peak on optimism about the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines and new fiscal aid from Washington, while tensions in the Middle East drove oil to a 13-month high.As more people are vacc...

Ready to offer job, financial support to family of deceased DYFI activist: Mamata

West Bengal Chief MinisterMamata Banerjee on Monday said her government is ready toprovide financial support to family members of DYFI activistMaidul Islam Midda, who succumbed to injuries sustained duringa clash between police and members ...

Sale of chicken banned in Badaun after bird flu detected in sample from shop

A sample from a chicken shop in Bilsi tehsil here tested positive for bird flu following which the sale of chicken has been banned in a 10-kilometre radius, officials said on Monday.Samples are also being collected from chicken shops and po...

Thane court denies bail to 5 who attacked, abused escort team

Five undertrials who had attackedand abused a police team while being brought back to jailafter a hearing two years ago were denied bail by a Thanecourt, an official said on Monday.In his order of last last month, the copy of which wasmade ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021