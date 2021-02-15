Left Menu

PTI | Amritsar | Updated: 15-02-2021 18:22 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 17:32 IST
SGPC holds coronavirus screning camp for devotees to Nankana Sahib
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A two-day coronavirus screening camp for devotees going to Nankana Sahib in Pakistan was organised by the SGPC in collaboration with the Health Department on Monday. A COVID-19 test has been made mandatory for devotees by the Pakistan Embassy. A "jatha" (group) of pilgrims will travel to Pakistan from February 18 to 25 to mark the centenary of the Saka Nankana Sahib.

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) chief Bibi Jagir Kaur on Monday said the "jatha" will include prominent personalities. She said the camp have been organised at the SGPC office here. All pilgrims who have submitted their passports to the SGPC will be required to undergo the test 72 hours before February 18. The SGPC president said special events have been organised here to commemorate the "Shaheedi Saka" of Nankana Sahib.

The events will be held from February 19 to 21 at Godharpur village in Punjab's Gurdaspur district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

