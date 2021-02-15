Left Menu

I-T dept after raids Mumbai-based gutka group, detects Rs 1,500-cr undisclosed transactions

The Income Tax Department has detected unaccounted transactions of about Rs 1,500 crore and assets in a tax-haven country after raiding a Mumbai-based group involved in hospitality business and manufacturing of gutka and pan masala, the CBDT said on Monday.The official statement issued by the Central Board of Direct Taxes CBDT did not identify the group.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-02-2021 20:07 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 20:07 IST
I-T dept after raids Mumbai-based gutka group, detects Rs 1,500-cr undisclosed transactions

The Income Tax Department has detected unaccounted transactions of about Rs 1,500 crore and assets in a tax-haven country after raiding a Mumbai-based group involved in hospitality business and manufacturing of gutka and pan masala, the CBDT said on Monday.

The official statement issued by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) did not identify the group. However, official sources in the tax department identified it as the JMJ group promoted by businessman J M Joshi.

The development came a day after J M Joshi's actor-businessman son Sachin Joshi was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case linked to a Mumbai-based realty group.

Sachin Joshi was sent to ED custody till February 18 after he was produced before a Mumbai court that hears cases filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The CBDT, that frames policy for the tax department, said the six-day long search and survey operation against the group in multiple cities ended on February 13.

''The search action has led to detection of unaccounted transactions of around Rs 1,500 crore, so far,'' the CBDT said, adding Rs 13 lakh cash found during the raids has been seized and jewellery worth Rs 7 crore recovered ''put under prohibitory orders.'' ''The search and seizure action has led to detection of foreign assets lying with a company registered in tax-haven British Virgin Islands with an office in Dubai and controlled and managed by the chairman of the group.'' The net worth of the British Virgin Islands company is Rs 830 crore created by siphoning of funds from India, the CBDT alleged in the statement. This fund, it claimed, has been round tripped to India in the form of share premium amounting to Rs 638 crore in the flagship companies of the group. The CBDT said ''various digital evidences and forensic analysis have yielded email communication, establishing control and management of the company with the promoter of the group searched.'' ''One of the employees, who was also a shareholder in the British Virgin Islands company, was identified and cross-examined with the promoter.'' ''It has been accepted by the parties involved that the employee was not aware about being a shareholder in the company and he had signed papers on the instruction of the main promoter,'' it claimed.

It has been found that the group has availed ''bogus'' deduction under section 80IC (deduction available in the case of new industrial undertaking) of the Income Tax Act to an extent of Rs 398 crore. ''The group set up two entities in Himachal Pradesh and was found to indulge in sham transactions in order to claim the aforesaid false deduction.'' It alleged that ''unaccounted production of pan masala worth of Rs 247 crore at two factory premises of the group has also been detected.'' ''It has also been seen that the assessee has falsely claimed deduction u/s 10AA (tax holiday for SEZs) of the Income-tax Act of an amount of Rs 63 crore in the Gandhidham (Gujarat) unit,'' the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Lupin, Aurobindo units recall products in US market

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Australia says Google, Facebook close to media pay deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Toolkit case: Lawyer, green activist move HC for transit bail

An advocate and an environmentalactivist on Monday moved the Bombay High Court seeking transitanticipatory bail after they were named as suspects in a casefiled by the Delhi police with regard to the toolkit sharedby climate activist Greta ...

PM to lay foundation stone of King Suheldev's statue in Bahraich

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of a statue of warrior King Suheldev in Bahraich on Tuesday to commemorate his birth anniversary.The prime minister, who will be addressing the people via video conference, will als...

Three shops demolished, 12 others sealed in Jammu

Acting against alleged unauthorised constructions in the city, the Jammu Municipal Corporation JMC on Monday demolished three shops and sealed 12 others, an official said.The three shops were razed to the ground by the enforcement staff of ...

Congo's president appoints head of mining company as new PM

By Stanis BujakeraKINSHASA, Democratic Republic of Congo, Feb 15 Reuters - C ongos President Felix Tshisekedi appointed the head of the state mining company Sama Lukonde Kyenge as the new prime minister, his spokesman said on Monday, the la...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021