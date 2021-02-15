Left Menu

Washington vows to be 'constructive partner' for new WTO chief

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-02-2021 21:22 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 21:19 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The U.S. delegate to the World Trade Organization on Monday welcomed the appointment of Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as director-general and said the United States was counting on her to jumpstart efforts to reform and revitalize the global trade body.

"Dr. Okonjo-Iweala has promised that under her leadership it will not be business as usual for the WTO, and we are excited and confident that she has the skills necessary to make good on this promise," said Charge d'Affaires David Bisbee in remarks sent to Reuters by the U.S. diplomatic mission in Geneva. Okonjo-Iweala was selected by consensus at a closed-door meeting in Geneva on Monday after the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden reversed the decision of the Trump administration to block her appointment in favor of her South Korean rival.

Bisbee said Washington would work closely with Okonjo-Iweala: "The United States is committed to working closely with Director General Okonjo-Iweala and she can count on the United States to be a constructive partner." He said Okonjo-Iweala's knowledge and experience in economics, trade, and diplomacy would help move forward efforts to reform the WTO, promote equitable economic growth through trade, and meet current and future global challenges.

