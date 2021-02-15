Left Menu

Nagaland Assembly refers SARFAESI Act to select committee

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 15-02-2021 23:33 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 23:33 IST
Nagaland Assembly refers SARFAESI Act to select committee

The Nagaland Legislative Assemblyon Monday referred the SARFAESI Act 2002 to a selectcommittee, contending that provisions of the legislation werein conflict to Article 371A of the Constitution.

The article states that no act of Parliament shallcome into effect in Nagaland without the assembly adopting it.

The decision to refer the Securitisation andReconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of SecurityInterest Act was unanimously taken by the ruling andopposition bench members on the second day of the ongoingbudget session.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio said the act should beforwarded to the select committee for further discussion andlegal consultation before adopting a resolution in the House.

PTI NBSRBT RBT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Lupin, Aurobindo units recall products in US market

Australia says Google, Facebook close to media pay deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Migrating online: The digital tools preparing refugees and migrants with an economic lifeline

Sharifa Ahammad, along with more than 900,000 stateless Rohingya refugees, lives in extremely congested camps in Coxs Bazar, Bangladesh, near the border with Myanmar. Having fled violence, the refugees now have to contend with the threat of...

Haryana minister’s `exterminate' tweet on Disha Ravi triggers row

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Monday posted a tweet on activist Disha Ravis arrest that appeared to urge exterminating those who harbour the seed of anti-nationalism, prompting an investigation by Twitter.The remark in Hindi could also ...

Ready to offer job, financial support to family of deceased DYFI activist : Mamata

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjeeon Monday said the state government is ready to provide a joband financial support to the family of DYFI activist whosuccumbed to his injuries sustained during a clash betweenpolice and members of Left parties....

PM Modi to inaugurate, lay foundation stone of key projects of oil and gas sector in Tamil Nadu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation of key projects of the oil and gas sector in Tamil Nadu on February 17. An official release said Prime Minister will dedicate Ramanathapuram - Thoothukudi natu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021