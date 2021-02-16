Left Menu

Iraq officials: Rockets strike outside airport near US base

Rockets struck outside Irbil international airport near where U.S. forces are based in northern Iraq on Monday, wounding at least two civilians and sparking fears of new hostilities, Iraqi security officials said. Three rockets hit areas between the civilian airport in the Kurdish-run region and the nearby base hosting U.S. troops, the three security officials said.

PTI | Baghdad | Updated: 16-02-2021 01:52 IST
Rockets struck outside Irbil international airport near where U.S. forces are based in northern Iraq on Monday, wounding at least two civilians and sparking fears of new hostilities, Iraqi security officials said. Three rockets hit areas between the civilian airport in the Kurdish-run region and the nearby base hosting U.S. troops, the three security officials said. No one immediately claimed responsibility. At least two civilians were wounded and material damage was caused to cars and other property, the security officials said, without providing more details. The rockets were launched from an area south of Irbil near the border with Kirkuk province. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

On Sept. 30, six rockets hit near the airport. Kurdish authorities said they had been launched from a pickup truck in the nearby town of Bartella in Ninevah province, which falls under federal government control. Rocket attacks frequently target the U.S. presence in Baghdad, including the U.S. Embassy, as well as convoys ferrying materials for the U.S.-led coalition.

The frequency of attacks diminished late last year ahead of U.S. President Joe Biden's inauguration. The U.S. under the previous Trump administration blamed Iran-backed groups for carrying out the attacks. Tensions soared after a Washington-directed drone strike that killed top Iranian Gen. Qassim Soleimani and powerful Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis last year. U.S. forces have been significantly reduced in Iraq to 2,500 personnel and no longer partake in combat missions with Iraqi forces in ongoing operations against the Islamic State group.

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

